



– Dallas ISD Police has released a description along with a grainy photo of a possible suspect in the five recent robberies of students in front of schools in Oak Cliff.

The crimes began on February 15.

In four instances, the victims were robbed at gunpoint. In one instance, the victims fought against the suspects but did not see a gun.

In three of the instances, a man wearing a dark hoodie was seen getting out of a black Chevrolet Cruz.

Police describe that suspect as slim, black, about 20-25 years old, approximately 5’9″, light complexion, small,wavy brown afro hairstyle, tattoos on arms and neck with a deep voice.

In each incident, the suspect or suspects demanded cell phones and in two instances they also took other belongings.

Anyone with information on these crimes can contact Dallas ISD Police at 214-932-5627.