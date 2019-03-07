ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Rowlett Police arrested a Dallas Police officer for allegedly driving drunk on Wednesday, March 6.

It happened around 4:00 a.m. after a crash at 2700 Dendelion Drive in Rowlett.

Dallas Police Officer Sean Brown, 36, was behind the wheel when his vehicle hit a wooden fence.

Rowlett Police officers found Brown showing signs of intoxication and he was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Officer Brown has been with the Dallas Police Department since August 2008 and is currently assigned to the Northeast Patrol Division.

He is on administrative leave pending an Internal Affairs administrative investigation.