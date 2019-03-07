Filed Under:Dallas Police Department, dallas police officer, DFW News, Driving While Intoxicated, dwi, Officer Arrested, Officer Sean Brown, Rowlett Police

ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Rowlett Police arrested a Dallas Police officer for allegedly driving drunk on Wednesday, March 6.

It happened around 4:00 a.m. after a crash at 2700 Dendelion Drive in Rowlett.

Dallas Police Officer Sean Brown, 36, was behind the wheel when his vehicle hit a wooden fence.

Dallas Police Officer Sean Brown was arrested for DWI in Rowlett, Texas

Rowlett Police officers found Brown showing signs of intoxication and he was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Officer Brown has been with the Dallas Police Department since August 2008 and is currently assigned to the Northeast Patrol Division.

He is on administrative leave pending an Internal Affairs administrative investigation.

 

