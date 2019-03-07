



– Duncanville ISD has completed its investigation into allegations of recruiting violations by the Lady Pantherette program and now former coach Cathy Self-Morgan.

Self-Morgan submitted her resignation in February after 19 years leading the program.

The report was sent to the University Scholastic League (UIL) Thursday and centers around a now junior player.

While there are text messages from Self-Morgan showing she looked into getting that player’s mother a job to get the teen to transfer to Duncanville High School, there is no proof she followed through and with that, they said there was no evidence of recruiting.

The report summarized, “insufficient evidence exists to find that Cathy Self-Morgan engaged in prohibited recruiting.”

The investigation did show problems with how Duncanville’s athletic facilities are being used, but there weren’t any UIL violations.

