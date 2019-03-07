DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A former Dallas radio host who claims she was abused by disgraced R&B singer R Kelly is speaking out about his explosive interview with Gail King of CBS News.

Kitti Jones said the interview caused her to relive the nightmare she experienced for two years.

“A lot of physical, emotional abuse… sexually things went on that I’d never done nor wanted to do — humiliating things,” she described.

Jones was triggered and even broke down in tears watching Kelly rant and meltdown during his the interview that sent shockwaves across the country. She said the public finally got to see the man she knew as manic and violent.

“I did cry yesterday. It was a hard time for me. I’ve never seen him take it up a notch like that in public for people so it screams desperation. I know his back is up against the wall because he lost everything,” she said.

In 2011, Jones met Kelly at an after party during a Dallas concert stop. She was working as a radio host and gave up her career to travel with him and perform during his shows.

Jones was portrayed on stage during concerts as a women chained and kept in a cage. Life mimicked art, according to Jones, who said life with the multi-platinum singer wasn’t much different off stage.

“He would slap and kick me. He would beat me, too,” she said.

The physical abuse wasn’t all the only punishment Kelly doled out, according to Jones. The singer allegedly denied her food as a form of discipline if she spoke to other people, especially other men.

“Talking to people that I wasn’t supposed to talk to… or maybe wearing an outfit I wasn’t supposed to wear… getting my nails and toes done. You can’t have a guy working on your manicure or pedicure,” said Jones of behavior that would allegedly set Kelly off.

Jones said she finally ended the relationship in 2013 when Kelly allegedly choked her on a tour bus in Dallas.

She recently tried to pursue criminal charges against Kelly for his alleged abuse but to no avail since was an adult when it happened and the statute of limitations had expired.