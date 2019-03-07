



– The former Richardson Mayor Laura Maczka, now Laura Jordan and her developer husband, Mark Jordan have each been found guilty on four counts including bribery and honest services wire fraud.

Sentencing will be in the weeks/months ahead but the maximum penalty each faces is 20 years in federal prison and fines on top of that.

Laura Jordan remains free on bond, but Mark Jordan has been taken into custody out of concern he will flee.

There will be a hearing Friday morning to determine how long he remains in custody.

#NEW Former Richardson Mayor Laura Maczka, now Laura Jordan, leaves federal courthouse in Sherman without saying anything after being found guilty of bribery & honest services wire fraud. https://t.co/6wJ71DSkni @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/AbiEDZgODQ — Jack Fink (@cbs11jack) March 7, 2019

#NEW Mark Jordan just taken into custody after being found guilty on bribery & honest services wire fraud charges. He didn’t comment. Hearing tomorrow morning. @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/C9yMGCbiKF — Jack Fink (@cbs11jack) March 7, 2019

They have already surrendered their passports.

While they are married now, prosecutors said the allegations of wrongdoing against them occurred during their previous marriages.

Prosecutors said to win approval for his proposal to build apartments near Central Expressway and the Prairie Creek and Canyon Creek neighborhoods, Mr. Jordan gave the former Mayor nearly $60,000 in cash, took her on $15,000 worth of luxury vacations, and spent $24,000 to renovate her house, all while having an affair.

In addition, prosecutors said Mr. Jordan hired Laura for a job at his company for $150,000 a year, which was more than double what he had paid another employee who was licensed.

The government said the former Mayor’s support for the project came after she campaigned on a platform of opposing apartments.

During closing arguments on Tuesday prosecutor Christopher Eason told jurors, “This is not about an affair, it’s about corruption” and that they were “lying to cover up the corruption.”

Eason also said, “She was the first popularly elected mayor in the City of Richardson. She abused her positions of trust at his (Mark Jordan’s) direction.”

She served as Mayor from May 2013 through May 2015. Council members previously selected the city’s Mayor.

Here is the breakdown on the the charges and the the ones they are guilty of:

Laura Jordan:

GUILTY: Count 1: Conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud

Count 2: Honest services wire fraud

GUILTY: Count 4: Honest services wire fraud

GUILTY: Count 5: Conspiracy to commit bribery

GUILTY: Count 6: Bribery

Mark Jordan:

GUILTY: Count 1: Conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud

Count 2: Honest services wire fraud

GUILTY: Count 3: Honest services wire fraud

Count 4: Honest services wire fraud

GUILTY: Count 5: Conspiracy to commit bribery

GUILTY: Count 7: Bribery