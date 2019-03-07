ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was shot to death at an Arlington residence while he was recording music early Thursday morning, police say.

According to police, officers responded to the shooting call at around 2:15 a.m. in the 1500 block of Darby Drive. When officers arrived, they found the man with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released.

Police say the victim was recording music inside the residence with four other people when one person pulled out a handgun. During an apparent struggle, the victim was shot.

According to police, the people then left the residence with several items. There is currently no description available for the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 817.459.5325.