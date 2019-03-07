ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man led officers on a chase from Weatherford to Arlington along Interstate-30 early Thursday morning, authorities say.

According to police, the incident began at a truck stop in Weatherford when an officer ran a license plate that came back as a reportedly stolen vehicle out of Denton.

Officers then tried to pull the vehicle over, but the man inside kept driving, leading to a chase on I-30.

Police say during the chase, the vehicle went over spike stripes, and that the man was driving on rims for a big part of the pursuit.

The man eventually stopped at I-30 and Fielder where he got out of the vehicle and tried to run away on foot. He was caught a short distance away from where he stopped.

According to police, he was taken into custody and then transported to a hospital for medical treatment and evaluation.

The entire incident lasted about an hour and a half from around 2:30 a.m. to 4 a.m. There has been no word on what charges the man will face.