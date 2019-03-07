



The quarantine on Dak’s Prescott’s dog was lifted Thursday morning.

The case was referred to the City of Frisco Municipal Court for a hearing to determine if the pit bull will be or should be classified as a “dangerous dog.”

This after the dog bit one of Prescott’s neighbors last month. She was treated and released from the hospital.

The dog will remain at the Collin County Animal Shelter pending the outcome of the hearing.

The Texas Health and Safety Code Sec. 822.041 defines a “dangerous dog” as a dog that:

(A) makes an unprovoked attack on a person that causes bodily injury and occurs in a place other than an enclosure in which the dog was being kept and that was reasonably certain to prevent the dog from leaving the enclosure on its own; or

(B) commits unprovoked acts in a place other than an enclosure in which the dog was being kept and that was reasonably certain to prevent the dog from leaving the enclosure on its own and those acts cause a person to reasonably believe that the dog will attack and cause bodily injury to that person.