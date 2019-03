FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas teen who skipped out on his trial has been caught and sentenced to 45 years behind bars.

Bryan Arriaga, 19, an aggravated robbery suspect, managed to cut off his ankle monitor during a break his trial in the 432nd District Court.

Investigators said in November 2017, Arriaga met up with a man at an Arlington park to buy a gaming system and instead, robbed and shot him.

According to court documents, Arriaga is a repeat offender.