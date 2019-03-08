DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An alleged “drug-infested” hotel near an elementary school in Dallas will be shut down after authorities raided the business, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced on Friday.

According to officials, authorities executed search warrants and made arrests at Han Gil Hotel Town on Thursday. Notices to clear the hotel were also posted that day.

A motion was granted by a U.S. district judge to shut down the hotel.

Prosecutors said the hotel, which is less than a mile from Herbert Marcus Elementary, was a “breeding ground for escalating criminal activity” as it served as a base for drug dealers.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said there have been three deaths, two non-fatal shootings and dozens of drug-related incidents at the hotel over the last eight months.

“The Han Gil is a magnet for drug dealers and violent criminals and needed to be shut down immediately for public safety reasons,” said U.S. Attorney Nealy Cox. “Instead of simply picking off dealers one-by-one, we asked the Court to issue a Temporary Restraining Order enjoining the hotel’s further operation. We believe this business was nothing but a front for criminal activity and posed significant danger to our community. We will continue to push to keep it shut down.”

According to officials, a husband and wife who operated the hotel allegedly allowed the drugs to be dealt in rooms in return for $80 a day as a “drug tax.”

A motion also alleges that the husband, Micha Mun, let dealers install cameras and peepholes inside the guest rooms to look out for police. He allegedly deleted video evidence of a drug overdose victim and also gave dealers advanced notice on upcoming inspections.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Mun and his corporation, One Way Investments, Inc., were indicted for maintaining a drug-involved premises in a separate criminal case.

“The Han Gil is a well-known haven and attraction for drug dealers and users,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge of the Dallas Division Clyde E. Shelley, Jr. “It is a place linked to violence and death within close proximity of a school. We will continue to pursue these investigations and make our communities safer.”