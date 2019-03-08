PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – Disney came to Plano Friday with an elaborate celebration for a little girl fighting cancer.

Accompanied by her fairy Godmother and Prince Charming, Emma Danh received the full royal treatment, courtesy of the 7th and 8th grade and the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

“It’s very magical,” says 8th grader Kyle Mackey, who played Prince Charming. “We set this up. It took a lot of time and effort. It’s finally amazing to see all of it come through together and work out so nicely.”

“We did service hours to raise money to get our $10,000 goal to put on all this for Emma,” says 8th grader Caroline Bayouth, who portrayed Cinderella.

Classrooms and cafeterias transformed into Fantasyland, the result of more than six months of fundraising on the part of the students. Through babysitting and bake sales, chores and raffles, the students surpassed their goal to raise $12,500.

“It’s very, very overwhelming for them to do this for her,” says Lucia Munoz, Emma’s mother.

The goal: to put a smile on the face of Emma, who is battling Leukemia. For the little girl who will turn 6 next week, it was also the party of a lifetime.

“I’ve never had a party like this for her before, so for me, it means a lot,” Munoz says.

And with a tea party and a royal ball, Princess Emma learned that her reign will continue – with a visit to Disney World in June. A crowning trip for a princess warrior.

“For everybody to give her this much love, it makes her happy, because sometimes she does feel like she’s alone,” her mother says. “I told her, ‘It’s okay. You have lots of people praying for you.'” All of this really helps her a lot.”

Emma will go to Disney World with her mother and brother. This is the second year the school has raised money for Make-A-Wish, and they plan to make a tradition.