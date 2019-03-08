(CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman David Irving says he’s done with the NFL and hopes the league changes its policy on marijuana.

Irving delivered his message through Instagram Live on Thursday, saying “Basically, guys. I quit. I know they’re talking about a suspension and all this other nonsense. I’m out of there. I’m not doing this s*** no more.”

He gave his announcement while appearing to be smoking a blunt in front of his viewers.

The defensive lineman was suspended indefinitely by the NFL last Friday for violating the substance abuse policy. It was his third suspension in four years.

The 25-year-old joined the Cowboys in 2015. He played two games last season where he had four tackles and a sack.

Irving will become a free agent when the offseason begins.

He has argued that marijuana is a safer alternative to pills for treating football-related injuries. He said: “We got this opioid thing going on and I’m prescribed all that bulls—, and I just think it’s bulls— that we’ve got to deal with that policy. Everyone thinks it’s about smoking weed. It’s not about smoking weed. It’s much bigger than that. Much, much bigger. Hell, I have concussions every day. I get to see around the office how that f—s your head up and I feel it.”