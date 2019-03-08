  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Dallas Cowboys, David Irving, Football, Instagram Live, marijuana, NFL, substance abuse

(CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman David Irving says he’s done with the NFL and hopes the league changes its policy on marijuana.

Irving delivered his message through Instagram Live on Thursday, saying “Basically, guys. I quit. I know they’re talking about a suspension and all this other nonsense. I’m out of there. I’m not doing this s*** no more.”

He gave his announcement while appearing to be smoking a blunt in front of his viewers.

David Irving #95 of the Dallas Cowboys (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The defensive lineman was suspended indefinitely by the NFL last Friday for violating the substance abuse policy. It was his third suspension in four years.

The 25-year-old joined the Cowboys in 2015. He played two games last season where he had four tackles and a sack.

Irving will become a free agent when the offseason begins.

He has argued that marijuana is a safer alternative to pills for treating football-related injuries. He said: “We got this opioid thing going on and I’m prescribed all that bulls—, and I just think it’s bulls— that we’ve got to deal with that policy. Everyone thinks it’s about smoking weed. It’s not about smoking weed. It’s much bigger than that. Much, much bigger. Hell, I have concussions every day. I get to see around the office how that f—s your head up and I feel it.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s