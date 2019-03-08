DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are looking for a suspect who they say approached three children and their dog and shot the animal in the face last week at an apartment complex.

According to police, three children and their dog were near a dumpster at an apartment complex in the 4300 block of Woodhollow Drive at around 5 p.m. on Feb. 28.

Police say a suspect went up to the children and then pulled out a gun and shot their dog in the face. The suspect then left on foot.

Police have not released information on the dog’s condition. A description of the suspect is currently not available.

If caught, the suspect faces a charge for animal torture. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 214.671.0115 or Crime Stoppers at 817.373.8477.