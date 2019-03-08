  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMCBS News: The Gayle King Interview with R. Kelly
    8:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Brownie, Crime, Death, DFW News, fight, Texas News
(credit: Peter Macdiarmid/AFP/GettyImages)

HOUSTON (AP) — Police say a fight over a brownie has left a 14-year-old Houston boy dead of a stab wound to the eye and another 14-year-old boy on the run from authorities.

Houston Independent School District police say the boy died Friday of the knife wound suffered Wednesday afternoon.

District Police Chief Paul Cordova said the fight erupted after school Wednesday outside a convenience store across from the Jane Long Academy in southwest Houston. He said that when the victim was loaded into an ambulance, he still acted as if the fight were continuing.

No identities have been released, but Cordova says investigators have spoken with the suspect’s family. He said the incident wasn’t believed to be gang-related.

Jane Long Academy is a neighborhood middle school and magnet high school.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s