FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has been critically injured after debris fell from a crane and hit him Friday morning, officials say.

The incident happened at around 8:40 a.m. along southbound east Loop 820 near Randol Mill Road.

Officials say he was hit by debris that fell from a crane in the construction area.

According to MedStar, he was transported in critical condition and that CareFlite was called to the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.