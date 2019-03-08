DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The investigation into a gas explosion that leveled a home in Dallas and killed a 12-year-old girl has moved into a new phase.

Federal officials are looking into the claim by Atmos Energy that the explosion was caused by shifting soil under the house. Starting Monday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers wil begin testing the soil at the explosion site.

Turning on her gas stove still makes Elodia Gutierrez nervous. She lives on the street where the explosion killed Linda Michellita Rogers and sent four others to the hospital.

“We don’t know the truth,” Gutierrez said. She welcomes the news that the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the agency in charge of the explosion investigation, is bringing in the Army Corps of Engineers.

After last year’s explosion, Atmos said the pipe system in the northwest Dallas neighborhood was performing properly before the explosion. The company said heavy rains and shifting soil in the neighborhood put enormous pressure on those pipes.

A number of people living in the area, along with Rogers’ family who is suing Atmos, believe something else caused the explosion.

“The pipes are too old… were too old,” said Gutierrez. “They didn’t put any money. They charge us for the gas but they never maintain.”

CBS 11 News reached out to Atmos for comment but as of Thursday night had not gotten a response. In previous statements the company said it has replaced nearly 100 miles of natural gas pipes since Rogers death.