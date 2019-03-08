



– Police in Dallas have arrested two teenagers who they say are responsible for a series of robberies targeting students in the Oak Cliff area.

On Thursday members of the DPD Fugitive Unit arrested Roshun Dixon, 17, and 18-year-old Christopher Wade. Each of the teens has been charged with three counts of robbery.

Police say the pair was identified by both victims and witnesses to the robberies.

According to investigators, after being taken into custody and questioned Wade confessed to being involved in three robberies and Dixon admitted to having a hand in one offense.

Despite the arrests, students, faculty and staff were greeted by extra security at Sunset High School on Friday morning.

A location near the school is where two female students say a car full of strangers approached them and demanded they get in. The girls said when they refused someone inside the vehicle fired a shot in the air.

Dallas police have not said if that attempted robbery/abduction is one of the crimes that Dixon or Wade confessed to.

There have been at least four robberies near other Oak Cliff schools in recent weeks. Police say most of the students robbed were targeted as they waited alone or stood at a bus stop after the dismissal of school.