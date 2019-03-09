(CBSDFW.COM) – Hundreds of parents and kids planning to head out of town for Spring Break faced some major frustrations at North Texas airports on Saturday. Representatives for American and Southwest Airlines reported early morning storms and wind impacted their flights.

According to Flight Aware as of Saturday evening, there’s been more than 60 cancellations and 100 delays at Dallas Love Field. At DFW International Airport, there’s been more than 100 cancellations and 700 delays.

Passengers said it has been hard for them to book later flights since most of them were already booked during this busy travel time.

Linda White and her family said they were supposed to be headed to Puerto Rico for a family reunion on a cruise that’s leaving on Sunday. They’re worried they won’t make it.

“Not too happy,” White said. “No we’re not. We could miss our ship. We could easily lose a lot of money. That’s what’s upsetting me.”

“I had a full day in Puerto Rico to make sure that we made it and now we may not make it,” Kelly Smith said. “That’s the part that’s upsetting.”