UPDATED at 1:50 p.m.
MESQUITE (CBSDFW) – A line of severe storms pummeled North Texas early Saturday, destroying a home, tearing the roof from a church, and throwing trees into the streets, officials said.

The worst damage was reported in the City of Mesquite, where the National Weather Service said straight-line, down-burst winds were likely to blame.  There were no reports of injuries, but one house was condemned by city inspectors because of the extensive damage.

City spokesman Wayne Larson said the force of the winds blew a metal roof from Emmanuel Pentecostal Church onto nearby LBJ Freeway during the height of the storm.

The pastor of the church told us the activity and gym building had part of the walls collapse as well as the roof.   Without electricity, they’re cancelling services for Sunday.

Other storm-related damage included several utility poles downed on Beltline Road and a a partial roof blown off a home in the 1100 block of S. Bryan Street.

Trees briefly blocked streets and a shed was blown into the road on Whitehurst Drive, Larson said.

Oncor was notified regarding the downed utility poles and the city’s service center worked to help clear the streets, he said.

Thousands were without power during the height of the storm, but the electric utility reported only a few hundred outages by early afternoon Saturday.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS 11 News and CBSDFW.com for the latest updates.

 

 

 

 

