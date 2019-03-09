MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 56-year-old man has died after gunshots were fired into a crowd of about 30 people outside a McKinney home Friday evening, police say.

According to police, officers responded to a home in the 800 block of Maples Avenue at around 7 p.m. When they arrived, they found that a fight had led to the shots being fired into the crowd outside the home.

The victim, identified as James Penegar, was struck by the gunfire and died at a local hospital.

Police are asking the public for help in finding the suspect responsible for the deadly shooting. The gunman is believed to have driven off from the scene with two other people inside the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 972.547.2811.