Jarrett Culver #23 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders takes a shot as Talen Horton-Tucker #11 of the Iowa State Cyclones blocks in the first half of play at Hilton Coliseum on March 9, 2019 in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

AMES, Iowa (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The Texas Tech Red Raiders are Big 12 champs.

No. 8 Texas Tech clinched its first Big 12 regular-season title Saturday by beating Iowa State 80-73 behind Jarrett Culver’s 31 points and Davide Moretti’s 20.

Matt Mooney added 13 points for the Red Raiders (26-5, 14-4 Big 12), winners of nine straight heading into the postseason. Their last league crown came in the defunct Southwestern Conference in 1996.

Lindell Wigginton and Marial Shayok each scored 17 points for the Cyclones (20-11, 9-9), who have lost six of eight.

With the game tied at 65 with 3:37 left, Brandone Francis beat the shot clock with a contested 3 to give Tech the lead. Culver then hit a mid-range jumper after a turnover, and two Tariq Owens free throws put the Red Raiders ahead 72-65 with 2:05 to go.

Culver’s layup with 59 seconds left made it 74-69, and he hit two free throws to put Tech up 76-71 30 seconds later. Culver finished shot 12 of 19 and 4 of 8 from 3-point range.

After trailing by as many as eight points, Texas Tech ran off 10 points in a row to jump ahead 51-45 early in the second half. Iowa State cut Tech’s lead to 57-55, but Culver hit back-to-back layups high off the glass to make it 62-55 with 6:57 left.

Owens was called for a flagrant foul with 4:15 left though, allowing Iowa State to tie it at 65 nine seconds later.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)