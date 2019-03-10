Three men were killed in a hit-and-run crash while trying to change a flat tire on LBJ Freeway (CBS11)

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Three men were killed early Sunday morning while they were trying to change a flat tire along LBJ Freeway, and police are searching for the driver who hit them.

Dallas police say a Toyota RAV4 was disabled in the 3200 block of eastbound LBJ at around 3:30 a.m. Three men were outside of the vehicle and were attempting to change a flat tire. Another man and a woman were also inside the vehicle.

According to police, the suspect driver was in a Chevy Silverado and was going eastbound on the freeway when he struck the three men outside of the disabled vehicle. The suspect also hit the Toyota, severely injuring the woman inside.

The three men were pronounced dead at the scene, and the woman was taken to the hospital. The other man inside the disabled vehicle was also taken to the hospital with unknown injuries after he was interviewed by police.

Police say the suspect driver left the scene on foot. There was also a 13-year-old boy inside the Chevy at the time of the crash, and he was also taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

According to police, the 13-year-old’s mother went to the hospital to be with him.

If caught, the suspect faces manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid charges.