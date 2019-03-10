  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

(CBSDFW.COM) – New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead earned the nickname “Superman” while playing running back at Plano Senior High School.

While playing college football at the University of Nebraska, Burkhead met someone he considers more heroic — 6-year-old Jack Hoffman, who was battling an inoperable brain tumor.

Rex Burkhead and Jack Hoffman (Credit: Jack Hoffman Family)

After winning the Super Bowl five weeks ago, Burkhead will be hosting a fundraiser in April in Plano to benefit the fight against pediatric cancer.

As Hoffman continues his battle against cancer, it’s nice to know he has “Superman” on his side.

Burkhead joined Bill Jones in the CBS 11 studios to talk about the Team Jack Trifecta event on April 6.

