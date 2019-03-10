ANNA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An 18-year-old man was arrested by Anna police Saturday evening for the murder of a 15-year-old McKinney boy in what authorities call a “drug deal gone bad.”

Christopher Lamarr Sterkes was arrested for the shooting death of Alejandro Camacho last week.

Anna police said they learned on Friday that Camacho had been left in the parking lot of Medical City McKinney with a gunshot wound in his chest. He later died from his injuries.

During the investigation, police discovered that Camacho was shot in Anna near Wylie Farm Road and Creekview Drive. Police said it appeared that Camacho, Sterkes and three others were inside a vehicle when a fight ensued.

According to police, Sterkes left the vehicle and fired shots toward the vehicle as the driver was trying to leave. One of the shots hit Camacho in the chest. The driver of the vehicle dropped the 15-year-old off at the hospital in McKinney.

Police learned the fight and shooting were the result of a “drug deal gone bad.”

“It’s sad that a 15-year-old boy lost his life over a small amount of marijuana,” Anna Police Chief Jeff Caponera said. “We want to express our deepest condolences to the Camacho family, this is an unfortunate tragedy and want to assure his parents we will do what we can to ensure justice is served. This was a coordinated effort between multiple agencies that led to the swift arrest of a dangerous criminal.”

Sterkes is currently at Collin County Jail on a $500,000 bond.