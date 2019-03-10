DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Texas Tech star Jarrett Culver was voted Big 12 player of the year and coach Chris Beard was honored as coach of the year after the Red Raiders won their share of the Big 12 championship on Saturday.

The league announced the awards on Sunday.

The Red Raiders went 26-5 this season under the leadership of Culver and Beard to put them atop the Big 12. They also finished the regular season on a nine-game winning streak.

Kansas State also earned its share of the championship after beating Oklahoma Saturday evening.

The Wildcats’ Barry Brown was voted defensive player of the year and Dedric Lawson of Kansas was the newcomer of the year. Jaxson Hayes of Texas was freshman of the year, Lindell Wigginton of Iowa State was the best sixth man and Kristian Doolittle of Oklahoma was the most improved player.

Culver, Brown and Lawson were unanimous first-team All-Big 12 selections in voting conducted by the league’s coaches. They were joined by Kansas State’s Dean Wade and Iowa State’s Marial Shayok.

Hayes was joined on the second team by Texas Tech’s Matt Mooney, West Virginia’s Derek Culver, Makai Mason of Baylor and Desmond Bane of TCU.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)