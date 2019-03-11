  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Before sunrise Fort Worth firefighters were called to the scene of a near drowning involving a two-month-old child.

The call came in just before 6:00 a.m. from a house in the 2400 block of Shallon Avenue, near Norma Street.

The baby boy was taken by ambulance to Cook Children’s Medical Center in critical condition.

So far there’s been no word on the circumstances that lead up to the child being injured.

* This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

