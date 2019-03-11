  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    01:12 AMCelebrity Page
    01:42 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Andrea Lucia
Filed Under:737 MAX 8, air travel, American Airlines, Boeing, Dallas Love Field, DFW News, Ethiopia, FAA, Indonesia, plane crash, Southwest Airlines

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Some international airlines are grounding the new, most state of the art passenger jets, but none are in the United States.

An Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX 8 flight crashed shortly after takeoff from Ethiopia’s capital on Sunday morning, killing all 157 on board, authorities said.

The same kind of plane crashed in Indonesia last October.

American Airlines and Southwest Airlines are the only two airlines in the U.S. flying the 737 MAX 8, both expressing confidence in their fleet.

But many customers on social media want to know what kind of plane their next scheduled flight is on and whether or not they can switch or even cancel their travel plans.

WATCH ANDREA LUCIA’S REPORT ABOVE

An American Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8, on a flight from Miami to New York City, lands at LaGuardia Airport on Monday morning, March 11, 2019 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The FAA said it is too early to draw any connections between the tragedies, but it did announce Monday there will be software enhancements to the 737 MAX.

They will be implemented as a result of its investigation into the October 2018 crash in Indonesia.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s