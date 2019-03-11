DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Some international airlines are grounding the new, most state of the art passenger jets, but none are in the United States.

An Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX 8 flight crashed shortly after takeoff from Ethiopia’s capital on Sunday morning, killing all 157 on board, authorities said.

The same kind of plane crashed in Indonesia last October.

American Airlines and Southwest Airlines are the only two airlines in the U.S. flying the 737 MAX 8, both expressing confidence in their fleet.

But many customers on social media want to know what kind of plane their next scheduled flight is on and whether or not they can switch or even cancel their travel plans.

The FAA said it is too early to draw any connections between the tragedies, but it did announce Monday there will be software enhancements to the 737 MAX.

They will be implemented as a result of its investigation into the October 2018 crash in Indonesia.