



– Conagra Brands is recalling more than 2,800 pounds of Chef Boyardee microwavable chicken and rice products because they were misbranded and might contain allergens that weren’t declared on the label.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the products were labeled as chicken and rice products but contain beef ravioli products, and could have milk and wheat in them.

