  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:allergens, allergic, allergic reaction, Chef Boyardee, Conagra Brands, Food Recall, Food Safety and Inspection Service, microwave, product recall
(credit: Conagra Brands, Inc.)


MILTON, Pa. (CBSNEWS.COM) – Conagra Brands is recalling more than 2,800 pounds of Chef Boyardee microwavable chicken and rice products because they were misbranded and might contain allergens that weren’t declared on the label.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the products were labeled as chicken and rice products but contain beef ravioli products, and could have milk and wheat in them.

(credit: Conagra Brands, Inc.)

◊◊◊ Click Here To Read The Complete Story On cbsnews.com ◊◊◊

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s