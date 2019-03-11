McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Health officials in Collin County said Monday there is no risk to the public despite a recently-diagnosed measles case.

The Collin County Health Department said an adult who recently traveled internationally has the virus.

Texas is following a national trend with more measles cases.

Last week, the Texas Department of State Health Services announced the number of cases in 2019 (11) has already surpassed all measles cases in Texas in 2018 (9).

Across the U.S., the CDC reports at least 228 measles cases in 2019 so far.

Doctors blame the increase on more people choosing not to get vaccinated.

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory illness spread by contact with an infected person through coughing and sneezing, Texas DSHS says.

Measles is so contagious that if someone has it, 90 percent of the people around that person who are not immune will become infected.

DSHS and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend children get a dose of measles vaccine at 12-15 months of age and again at 4-6 years.

The measles vaccine is very effective, about 97 percent after two doses, DSHS explains.

Children too young to be vaccinated or who have only had one dose of vaccine are more likely to get infected.

Denton County confirmed a patient with measles in February.