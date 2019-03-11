DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Spring is right around the corner but some North Texans say they are still waiting on Christmas gifts.

Hundreds of people ordered from Print Your Pets, a Dallas-based company that makes custom designs on mugs, socks, portraits and more.

“We thought my sister would just love to have her dog on a blanket,” said Stephenie Elmore. “She’s just crazy about her dog.”

Elmore paid around $70 in November. As of March 11, she still had not received the package.

“I trusted that it was going to be a good company and we were really mistaken,” Elmore said.

Rachael Grzymkowski feels the same way.

“I feel like I’m owed a partial refund and a product they promised to deliver,” she said.

Grzymkowski watched Christmas, New Year’s and Valentine’s Day pass as she waited for a blanket she’d ordered for her mother-in-law.

The Better Business Bureau has received more than 500 complaints about Print Your Pet.

The company’s BBB profile states it is based in Dallas. But instead of an office space, the address leads to an apartment complex off Preston Road.

When The Ones For Justice finally got in touch with owner Justin Garza, he said he was at the company’s new factory in South Dakota that he built “from the ground up” with his supplier.

In an email, Garza admitted the delays are “no one’s fault but ours,” adding the company has “never had a Christmas this big – ever.”

Garza said he was quickly working through a backlog of about 1,000 orders.

The day CBS 11 interviewed Grzymkowski, she received a package from South Dakota.

Inside, she found the gift that was never given. For Grzymkowski, it’s too little, too late.

“It took three months to get my order, and personally I think that’s unacceptable,” Grzymkowski said.

Garza says customers who have not received their orders should contact him at resolutions@printyourpet.com.

He also told CBS 11 he’s suspended all new orders until the backlog is under control.

In January, the BBB opened its own investigation into Print Your Pet.

“BBB has identified a concerning pattern in consumer complaints alleging that after receiving payment, Print Your Pet fails to deliver the product(s),” the website states.

The organization first recognized a pattern of complaints regarding Print Your Pet in March 2018.

Consumers allege they had attempted to contact the business for help, but the business failed to issue a refund or respond at all.

Then consumer advocates noticed a spike in complaints around December 2018, but customers who tried reaching out to the business for updates were either delayed or ignored.

Other consumers claim any attempt to contact the business on social media resulted in them being blocked or even threatened with legal action, according to the BBB.