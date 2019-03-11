



– A Hunt County teen who lost her service dog when someone shot it to death, got a new dog that will be trained as a service dog, thanks to a former Dallas Cowboy and his wife who were touched by her story.

Jay Novacek and his wife, Amy, donated a dog to Hannah Westmoreland, after Journey, her 4-year-old golden retriever, specially trained to detect the smell when her blood sugar was low, was shot and killed outside the family’s home in January.

Hannah Westmoreland named her new dog, Joey.

Joey, a Labradoodle, will begin training when he’s around 10 months old. He’s almost three months old now, Hannah’s mother, Tina told CBSDFW.com.

She said she believes training could take around 12 to 18 months.

The town of Quinlan raised $10,000 to get a service dog for the young girl with diabetes who’s now 15.

Amy Novacek started using a service dog herself after being in a bad car crash, according to KRLD-AM.

She and her husband, the former Cowboys tight end, breed service dogs and they will also have the new dog trained at no cost to the Westmorelands.

Authorities are still trying to figure out who killed Journey.