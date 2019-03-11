



— The CEO of Habitat for Humanity International is writing a book, which will include a foreword by former President Jimmy Carter.

Jonathan Reckford’s “Our Better Angels: Seven Simple Virtues That Will Change Your Life and the World” will come out October 8, St. Martin’s Essentials announced Monday. The book is divided into seven chapters for each virtue — kindness, generosity, community, empowerment, respect, joy and service.

Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit organization that was founded in 1976 and has helped build millions of homes around the world.

Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter are among its most famous volunteers. The former president published a book of his own last year – “Faith: A Journey for All”. He won a grammy for the audio book last month.

Reckford, CEO since 2005, says in a statement he hoped the stories of those involved with Habitat for Humanity would inspire readers in their own lives.

Last week, on International Women’s Day, construction on a Habitat for Humanity house on Fort Worth’s southside celebrated the strides women have made while still acknowledging some of their struggles, like finding affordable housing.

