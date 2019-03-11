



– Some bars in Texas are taking the term “dog-friendly” to the next level and are serving up a variety of beers for man’s best friend!

The libation is called what else — “Good Boy Dog Beer”!

The beer costs about the same as other (human) craft beers and is now being served at more than a dozen Houston bars, several in Austin, along with 12 other states.

“We own a couple of bars, so we thought… you know, let’s do a dog brewery,” explained Good Boy Dog Beer owner Megan Long. “It’s really cool. We use all the same equipment as a brewery uses.”

While they use the same equipment, Good Boy Beer skips the fermentation process, is non-alcoholic and doesn’t contain hops.

Good Boy Beer is both pet and owner friendly (though humans may find it a bit bland).

The beers come in four flavors: IPA lot in the yard, Mailman Malt Licker, Session Squirrel, and Crotch Sniffin’ Ale.

So far, there are no bars serving up the brews in North Texas, but the company does ship.