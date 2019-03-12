  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

By Ken Foote
(CBS 11) – This song goes way back to my teen years and I had forgotten all about it until Shotgun Tom Kelly on SIRIUS XM 60s On 6 played it the other day, and by golly it moves you!

The Sweet Inspirations were an all-female R&B vocal group going back as far as 1950. They were at one a backup group with such performers as Doris Troy and Dianne Warwick.

On the song featured today, the members were Cissy Houston (mother of Whitney Houston), Estelle Brown, Sylvia Shemwell, and Myrna Smith.

American recording artists, The Sweet Inspirations in London in December 1968 to promote their single entitled, ‘What The World Needs Now Is Love’ (left to right); Cissy Drinkard Houston, Myrna Smith, Sylvia Shemwell and Estelle Brown. (Photo by Ian Showell/Keystone/Getty Images)

In the spring of 1968, they released a song called, “Sweet Inspiration”. Written by Dan Penn and Lindon Oldham, produced by Tom Dowd and Tommy Cogbill, it made it all the way to #18 on the Billboard Top 40. Running 2:50 on the Atlantic Records label, the lyrics go like this:

Need your sweet inspiration

I need you here on my mind

Every hour of the day

Without your sweet inspiration

The lonely hours of the night

Just don’t go my way

A woman in love

Needs sweet inspiration

Yeah, and honey that’s all I ask,

That’s all I ask from you

I’ve gotta have your sweet inspiration

You know there just ain’t no tellin’

What a satisfied woman might do

Turn this up loud and feel the emotion and harmony of this great song!

