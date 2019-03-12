WEATHERDENSE FOG ADVISORY FOR PARTS OF NORTH TEXAS| Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Weather App |
desoto, lancaster, Malfunction, outdoor warning sirens, Tornado Sirens

DESOTO/LANCASTER (CBSDFW.COM) – Thousands of North Texans got a rude early wake-up call when outdoor warning sirens started going off in DeSoto and Lancaster.

It started around 2:20 a.m. and residents reported to CBS 11 News they were still going off 40 minutes later.

“This is definitely not an emergency situation. It is an annoyance,” DeSoto spokesman Matt Smith told CBS 11.  “We are working with our emergency response officials in the region to isolate the problem.”

In Lancaster, city officials went to social media to alert residents to the problem.

“The emergency outdoor warning sirens have malfunctioned and are automatically sounding,” the city said. “We are currently working to address the concern, and will provide follow-up as quickly as possible. Sorry about the inconvenience.”

Dispatch centers across the region reported getting swamped with calls.

 

