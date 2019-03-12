DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Authorities arrested investment advisor William Neil “Doc” Gallagher on charges of engaging in a multimillion dollar fraudulent investment scheme through his company Gallagher Financial Group, the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release Tuesday.

A Dallas County Grand Jury indicted Gallagher, the President and CEO of Gallagher Financial Group for Securities Fraud of $100,000 or more and Money Laundering of $300,000 or more, two first-degree felonies.

The firm has offices in Dallas and Hurst.

The criminal investigation into the activities of Gallagher and his company is ongoing.

The DA’s office said investors should contact the Texas State Securities Board to file a complaint.

Texas State Securities Board

8700 N Stemmons Freeway, Suite 144

Dallas, TX 75247.

(214) 630-8681

http://www.ssb.texas.gov

In addition, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission filed an emergency civil action late last week in a Dallas Federal Court.

The Court entered an order freezing assets and appointing Cort Thomas, a Dallas attorney as receiver.

The Court Appointed Receiver will begin marshaling the assets of the receivership estate for the benefit of investors and others with a legal claim.

This prosecution is a result of a joint investigation by the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office, the Texas Department of Insurance, the Texas State Securities Board and the Hurst Police Department.