



— A student attending college in North Texas has pleaded guilty in the 2017 deaths of three pedestrians in Georgia, but will not serve any jail time.

Zoe Reardon, 19, was placed on probation for three years and ordered to complete 240 hours of community service after the crash in Woodstock, northwest of Atlanta.

Twenty-eight-year-old Kaitlin Hunt, 3-month-old Riley Hunt of Port St. Lucie, Florida, and 61-year-old family friend Kathy Deming died after they were hit by Reardon’s Jeep. At the time they were killed two of the victims were trying to escape Hurricane Irma in Florida.

Riley Hunt died the night of the September 9, 2017, crash. The adults died several days later in a hospital.

The teenager, who will also get her driver’s license back after one year, has always claimed she never saw the pedestrians before hitting them.

During impact statements of the sentencing family members lashed out at Reardon saying she was not truthful about how the crash happened, showed no remorse after the deaths and never reached out to any of the families to apologize.

Reardon, an Atlanta native, apologized in court Monday. She’s a student at Southern Methodist University in Dallas. The judge in the case is also allowing her to check in with her probation officer from Texas.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)