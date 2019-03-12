Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – “When the 2018 season ended and Cole Beasley starting pointing out how he wasn’t being used by the Cowboys, you just had that feeling,” said CBS 11 Sports reporter/anchor Keith Russell.
Beasley will reportedly join the Bills on a four-year deal for $29 million.
The Cowboys are said to have offered more guaranteed money, but less overall.
#cowboynation and I appreciate the time we have had together. Thanks to the jones family for giving me a shot. Excited for this new journey. Can’t wait to get started in Buffalo. Let’s go! #BillsMafia”
Beasley spent his first seven seasons with Dallas and had a 65 catches for 672 yards and three touchdowns last year. Beasley’s most productive season was in 2016, when he had 75 catches for 833 yards and five touchdowns.