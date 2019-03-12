  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – “When the 2018 season ended and Cole Beasley starting pointing out how he wasn’t being used by the Cowboys, you just had that feeling,” said CBS 11 Sports reporter/anchor Keith Russell.

Beasley will reportedly join the Bills on a four-year deal for $29 million.

The Cowboys are said to have offered more guaranteed money, but less overall.

Beasley tweeted Tuesday afternoon, “I’ll always love and I appreciate the time we have had together. Thanks to the jones family for giving me a shot. Excited for this new journey. Can’t wait to get started in Buffalo. Let’s go!

Beasley spent his first seven seasons with Dallas and had a 65 catches for 672 yards and three touchdowns last year. Beasley’s most productive season was in 2016, when he had 75 catches for 833 yards and five touchdowns.

Cole Beasley #11 of the Dallas Cowboys slaps hands with fans after a 40-7 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars at AT&T Stadium on October 14, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

