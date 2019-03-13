By Andrea Lucia
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The order to ban all 737 Max airplanes from U.S. airspace came as dozens were in flight around the country.

“My mom texted me and asked me if I was going to be on one,” said Chris Arter.

He says he made it on board one of the last headed to Love Field.

“I was more nervous about the weather,” he said.

Cancelled flights at Love Field after Boeing 737 MAX planes grounded (Andrea Lucia – CBS 11)

In Miami, where American Airlines concentrates its use of the MAX 8 model, long lines formed as travelers tried to find alternate flights.

Southwest Airlines, which has the largest fleet of the planes, says less than five percent of flights will be affected.

It’s allowing all customers to change flights through the end of March at no additional cost.

A problem with the website and app on Wednesday, though, prevented some travelers from making changes themselves leading to hold times of more than an hour for anyone trying to get through to Southwest on the phone.

Still, many travelers say they support the decision to ground the planes.

If it’s for safety purposes, then it’s in the best interest of us. I don’t want to have anything bad happen,” said Ngina Hardy.

“You have to do what’s best and safe for people because you don’t want to live with regrets. So I understand,” agreed Stephanie Gilbert.

