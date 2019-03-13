CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Carrollton Police Detectives have arrested an Arlington man and charged him with murder for the shooting death of 28-year-old Krystal Anne Tinker of Farmers Branch.

Police said Tinker’s body was discovered in a wooded area just inside of Carrollton on February 25, along the Farmers Branch/Carrollton city limit.

Carrollton Police identified, found and arrested 19-year-old Hendrick Darnell Jones at his Arlington apartment Wednesday, March 13.

The investigation revealed Jones shot Tinker to death after a dispute during a “pre-arranged meeting” in Farmers Branch.

Arlington Police helped Carrollton Police get Jones safely into custody.