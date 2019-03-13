DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — As a long-range jumper spun off the rim and out, Luka Doncic hopped and stomped the floor in frustration.

It was that kind of night for the rookie and his Dallas Mavericks.

DeMar DeRozan scored 33 points, LaMarcus Aldridge added 28 and the San Antonio Spurs beat the Mavericks 112-105 on Tuesday night.

DeRozan and Aldridge had identical 11-for-19 shooting lines from the field and combined to go 17 of 17 from the foul line. The Spurs led from the middle of the first quarter on in winning their sixth in a row.

“It’s a challenge to understand and figure out how to pull these games out because they’re just as important as any other game,” DeRozan said. “Going into playoffs, you’ve got to have that type of mentality of being resilient.”

Dallas lost its sixth straight and 11th in 12 games.

Doncic started for Dallas despite a strained knee but went through one of his worst games of his rookie season. Doncic didn’t score until the final minute of the first half and ended up with 12 points and a career-high nine turnovers.

He finished 5 for 18 from the field and 1 for 9 from the line. Things hit rock bottom for Doncic in the third quarter, when he was fouled on a 3-point shot and didn’t make any of the free throws. He also missed 3 of 4 from the line down the stretch when Dallas was mounting a comeback.

“He’s an emotional player, but he just turned 20,” said teammate Dirk Nowitzki, who like Doncic started his NBA career as a teenager. “He’ll be fine. I’m not worried about him. He’s had a heck of a rookie season so far and he’s going to keep attacking for us.”

Jalen Brunson scored a career-high 34 points for the Mavericks and Dwight Powell added 20.

Doncic hit a running bank shot to bring Dallas within 97-94 with 3:29 to play, but Davis Bertans made a 3 from the corner to restore a six-point lead.

DeRozan and White hit back-to-back mid-range jumpers to put San Antonio up 106-99 in the final minute and the Spurs sealed it with free throws. San Antonio made all 18 attempts from the line.

The Mavericks are now 27-40 and are 14th in the Western Conference.

