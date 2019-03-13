MENLO PARK, Calif. (CBS13/CBS Local) – Facebook is having problems Wednesday morning that’s preventing people from posting.
According to Downdetector.com, a large spike in reports of problems with Facebook happened just before 9 a.m. PST.
Some people are having trouble posting, while others report not being able to log in at all.
Many people are venting about the problems on Facebook competitor Twitter.
It appears users all over the world are reporting problems.
Users are also reporting problems with Instagram, which is owned by Facebook.
Facebook has not commented on the issue.