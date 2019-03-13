NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Richland Hills police dog who was shot after a chase in January has returned to the line of duty after recovering at home.

K-9 Koba was injured on Jan. 14 as police chased a man from Watauga who was reportedly suicidal and had a gun, according to a family member. The chase ended in North Richland Hills near Caracas Drive and Trinidad Drive after the man left his vehicle.

Police said the man then fired his weapon at officers, leading them to return fire. During the exchange, K-9 Koba was struck by gunfire. He was taken to a hospital where his surgery was successful.

The police dog returned home on Jan. 22 and felt the love from the community during his road to recovery. In a picture tweeted by the department, gifts and cards were seen addressed to the beloved K-9.

NRH police confirmed K-9 Koba recently returned to full duty with his handler.