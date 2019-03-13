Filed Under:DFW News, dog shot, K-9 Koba, North Richland Hills Police, NRH Police, police chase, Police Dog, Police Shooting

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Richland Hills police dog who was shot after a chase in January has returned to the line of duty after recovering at home.

K-9 Koba was injured on Jan. 14 as police chased a man from Watauga who was reportedly suicidal and had a gun, according to a family member. The chase ended in North Richland Hills near Caracas Drive and Trinidad Drive after the man left his vehicle.

K-9 Koba (NRH PD/Twitter)

Police said the man then fired his weapon at officers, leading them to return fire. During the exchange, K-9 Koba was struck by gunfire. He was taken to a hospital where his surgery was successful.

The police dog returned home on Jan. 22 and felt the love from the community during his road to recovery. In a picture tweeted by the department, gifts and cards were seen addressed to the beloved K-9.

NRH police confirmed K-9 Koba recently returned to full duty with his handler.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s