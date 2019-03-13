RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Richland Hills Police are looking for a pair of young men they say stole food from a convenience store and injured an employee on Tuesday around 7:00 p.m.

It happened in the 6900 block of Baker Boulevard in Richland Hills.

The men, believed to be under 21, were hanging around inside the store near the beer cooler.

The employee told them to stay away from the beer multiple times before telling them to leave the store. They got into an argument and as the two men left the store, one took food from a counter.

The employee followed the suspects outside and a confrontation began.

The suspects allegedly struck the victim in the leg and face and took off.

The victim was rushed by the Richland Hills Fire Department to a local hospital with severe injuries. The victim is still hospitalized at this time and receiving treatment, but expected to recover.

Police said the suspects are white. One was said to be around 5’9” and thin build and the other is taller, heavy build and had a bowl style haircut. T

The identity of the suspects is unknown at this time but believed to frequent the Richland Hills area.

Grainy photos of the suspects running the scene were obtained from nearby security cameras.

Anyone with information on them can contact Detective Schmid at 817-616-3789 or dschmid@richandhills.com