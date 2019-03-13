(CBSDFW.COM) – It was a rude awakening for North Texans Wednesday morning as severe weather and powerful winds moved through the area.

Throughout the early morning hours, residents said they heard emergency sirens wailing to warn of the threat of damaging winds. There were no tornado warnings issued in the Metroplex during the round of storms.

There were reports of damage throughout the area due to the damaging winds that reportedly reached up to 70 miles per hour in parts of North Texas.

Emergency officials reported damage to homes in Johnson County and tweeted pictures of a mobile home that overturned on to a car near Bramblett Road and Highway 4, southwest of Cleburne. One person inside the home was injured and taken to the hospital.

One female occupant was injured in this small modular home off Bramblett Rd and Hwy 4 southwest of Cleburne. She was transported by AMR to the hospital. No other info on this call. @NWSFortWorth pic.twitter.com/2Z5hAKt8pP — Johnson County EM (@jocotx_em) March 13, 2019

There was also damage to homes and buildings in Godley. Pictures tweeted by Johnson County Emergency Management show debris spread across the ground and some even on a tree. There were no reports of injuries in this area.

Minor damage to some homes and outbuildings in the @CityofGodley No injuries and the fire department continues to work the scene. I’m in route to Hwy 4 south of Cleburne to a tiny house blown over with injury. pic.twitter.com/HPg4csRxhG — Johnson County EM (@jocotx_em) March 13, 2019

There were as many as 120,000 power outages reported by Oncor in North Texas as the storms passed over the area.

Downed power lines near I-20 and Bowman Springs in Arlington, which impacted traffic on the service road. There were also reports of debris at I-20 and Cooper Street along with a three-vehicle crash that appeared to be weather-related.

The high winds appeared to have caused part of a roof of a warehouse near DFW Airport to blow off into its parking lot, damaging multiple vehicles.

#BREAKING: Incredible damage here a warehouse right by @DFWAirport. Roof has blown off into the parking lot. Multiple cars damaged. @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/snmkXedjMr — CBS11 Jake Shannon (@Mobile11Jake) March 13, 2019

Multiple planes at an airport in Grand Prairie appeared to be damaged from the early morning storms. Damage to hangars were also seen from Chopper 11.

This is a developing story and will be updated.