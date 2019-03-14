FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys made a couple of free agency moves Thursday morning to add depth to their offense and defense.

The team agreed on one-year deals to keep wide receiver Tavon Austin and to add former Houston Texans defensive lineman Christian Covington.

Austin was traded to the Cowboys in April of last year from the Los Angeles Rams to add speed to the young offense. In seven games last season, Austin caught eight passes for 140 yards and two touchdowns, and he also returned punts.

A groin injury sidelined him for nine games in the regular season, but he was able to return for the playoffs.

The Cowboys looked to keep Austin as an option at the slot position after losing Cole Beasley to the Buffalo Bills in free agency.

Dallas also added Covington to bring more depth to the defensive line after his stint with the Texans. The 300-pound lineman played at Rice University and was drafted in the sixth round in the 2015 draft.

In 50 games over his career, he had 65 tackles, 7.5 sacks and a forced fumble. Nine of those games were starts.