DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 20-year-old man was shot and killed late Wednesday evening in front of a grocery store in Dallas, police say.

According to police, officers responded to the shooting at The Dixon Grocery at 3752 Dixon Avenue at around 11:30 p.m. Police found that the victim, James Browning Jr., had been shot multiple times by two suspects while he was in front of the store.

Police say the two suspects had gotten out of a vehicle and opened fire on the victim with rifles. Browning was able to make it inside the store, but he later died at the scene from his injuries.

Police are searching for the suspects involved in the murder and are still investigating what led to the shooting. A description of the suspects has not yet been released.