The Dallas Zoo's gorilla, Megan, gave birth to a new baby, which is the zoo's second baby gorilla in less than a year. (Credit: Dallas Zoo)

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – We’ve had one, yes. But what about a second baby gorilla?

The Dallas Zoo has welcomed its second baby gorilla born in 21 years and its second in less than a year. It’s the first time the zoo has cared for two baby gorillas at the same time in almost 50 years.

The zoo said its 13-year-old endangered western lowland gorilla, Megan, gave birth on March 7 to her first baby. The baby appears to be active and is nursing often.

“Gorilla conservation is a huge part of Dallas Zoo’s mission – we’ve been unwavering in our commitment to save them in the wild, and now we’re contributing more than ever to their protection in human care,” said Gregg Husdon, Dallas Zoo’s president and CEO. “We’ve gone from not having an infant gorilla for two decades, to now having two babies back-to-back, and it truly shows the dedication and perseverance of our world-class animal experts.”

Just last year another gorilla, Hope, gave birth to Saambili who is almost nine months old. This baby was born on June 25, 2018 and is the half-sibling of the newest addition to the zoo family.

The zoo said Megan was paired with the same silverback, Subira, who fathers Saambili.

“This is the most ideal social situation for our troop – both of our babies will be able to learn, grow, and play together,” said Linda King, Dallas Zoo’s primate supervisor. “This is also a big moment for mom Megan who has been extremely interested in Saambili since day one. She now has the wonderful opportunity to raise a baby of her own.”

The new baby’s name and gender will be revealed in the coming weeks, according to the zoo.