AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Austin Police Department is trying to track down Cory Harris, a wanted sex offender from Austin, Texas.

He registered as a sex offender in Austin based on a sexual assault conviction from 2009.

Harris reported to the Sex Offender Apprehension and Registration (SOAR) Unit that he was moving to Dallas on February 15, but he has yet to register with Dallas Police.

Austin Police said Harris is known to frequent social media accounts to arrange “dates” with women.

“He often becomes violent and aggressive upon meeting up with women,” Austin Police said in a news release Thursday.

Harris has a warrant for his arrest for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

The APD SOAR Unit is asking anyone who may have information about Harris to contact them at 512-974-6280 or the Sex Crimes tip line at 512-974-5095.

People who want to remain anonymous may also contact Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or text “Tip 103” + your message to CRIMES or use the new Crime Stoppers App.