ARGYLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – There were tears of gratitude in Argyle where a wounded veteran and his family moved into a new home.

It was donated by the Gary Sinise Foundation that creates more accessible homes for deserving veterans and first responders.

A parade of veterans led the escort to where Jake Murphy and his wife raised the American flag outside their new home.

“As years pass I’ll be able to live comfortably in a place that is customized to my specific needs,” said Ret. Army Captain Jake Murphy.

Murphy lost both of his legs in an explosion while serving in Afghanistan more than seven years ago.

His previous home was inaccessible for a wheelchair which he sometimes uses.

The new home has wider doorways, lower racks and faucets as well has tablet controlled lights and other home environment functions.

“I can’t say enough how great this place is how much is for me, Lisa and our children,” he said.

The home is one of 71 gifted to wounded heroes across the country through the Gary Sinise Foundation.

Murphy expressed his appreciation to the dozens of donors who paid for the home in return for the price he paid serving his country.

“Each and everyone of you out there has touched me and Lisa’s lives in one way or another so thank you so much for all you’ve done,” he said.